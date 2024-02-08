CAPO workshops statewide address accountability on Closing the Gap Advertising Feature

NSW CAPO will hold workshops and consultations across NSW during February and March to discuss the design of a NSW Government Accountability Organisation. Picture supplied

In February and March this year, the NSW Coalition of Aboriginal Peak Organisations (NSW CAPO) will host workshops and consultations across the state to discuss the creation of a "NSW Government Accountability Organisation".

The aim of this organisation will be to hold NSW and local governments to account for their commitments on Closing the Gap.

The workshops and consultations will focus on the design of that organisation and Aboriginal people are urged to register to participate. Workshops will be held at various locations across NSW, and also online.



"Aboriginal people have made our voices heard loud and clear - we're tired of Aboriginal community-controlled services being held to a higher level of accountability than government and mainstream organisations," Mas Banu, Senior Engagement Officer, for NSW CAPO, said.

"We want government to stop measuring their own performance, and we want access to information so we know who is doing a good job for our mob."

The proposed Government Accountability Organisation will be independent and Aboriginal-led.



"It will give us the power to decide how we want to measure government's performance, and what to do about it when it's not good enough," Mr Banu said.

"It's now up to Aboriginal people in NSW to work out what we think would be most useful as an Accountability Organisation."

In August-November 2023, NSW CAPO visited communities around NSW to ask Aboriginal people "what does accountability mean to you?" and "what would meaningful consequences look like when government isn't meeting their commitments?"



These ideas have helped NSW CAPO shape options of what an Government Accountability Organisation could look like.



"Now we are coming back to a community near you for a second round of workshops, where we will present these options and ask for your feedback," Mr Banu said. "These interactive workshops will provide Aboriginal people with an opportunity to express their views, share their experiences, and contribute towards meaningful and structural change that addresses the unique needs and aspirations of our communities.

"Together, we have the power to bring about meaningful change and ensure that the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities are heard and respected.



"Now is the time to speak openly and constructively, to shape policies for our future."

To register for a consultation or workshop, visit https://alc.org.au/nsw-capo/ and follow the links.

Workshops - dates and locations

February 1 - Wyong

February 6 - Tweed Heads

February 7 - Coffs Harbour

February 8 - Kempsey

February 14 - Mogo

February 15 - Nowra

February 15 - Wollongong

February 20 - Redfern

February 21 - Liverpool

February 22 - Mt Druitt

February 27 - Tamworth

February 28 - Moree

February 29 - Brewarrina

March 5 - Newcastle

March 11 - Dubbo

March 21 - Broken Hill

Online workshops - February 12, 23 and 26, March 7, 8 and 14

NSW CAPO

NSW CAPO is a collective of NSW peak bodies for Aboriginal Community-Controlled Organisations. It works to provide a strong, independent and united voice to address issues affecting Aboriginal people living in NSW. Currently, NSW CAPO is focused on working to implement the Closing the Gap agreement in NSW.