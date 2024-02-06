Blackbutt paedophile with disturbing 'defecation fetish' locked up

Warning: Graphic content.
A Blackbutt paedophile with a "defecation fetish" has been jailed after he spread disturbing child abuse material in online chat rooms.
"The girl who hooked me into being a pedo," Timothy Adam Burgoyne said in one message to users on Discord, with a child abuse image depicting a minor attached.
Burgoyne, 25, dialled into Wollongong Local Court for his sentence on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to two counts each of disseminating child abuse material and possessing child abuse material.
In other messages, Burgoyne expressed that children were born to be assaulted and that he wanted to go to a preschool close to his home to obtain soiled nappies for sexual gratification.
Other messages he sent are too sickening to detail.
Investigators received information about Burgoyne's posts, including a large amount of graphic child abuse material he uploaded to Discord and Session chatrooms in October, 2023.
A search warrant was applied for and executed at his Blackbutt address the following month, with detectives finding Burgoyne in the study room on his computer.
Police seized his desktop computer and an external hard drive which contained 64 gigabytes of files, including mostly child abuse material depicting minors aged from newborn to 12.
While investigators were reviewing the chatroom messages, Burgoyne said: "I want to explicitly state that the majority of opinions stated within those chats are not by me and I'm merely stating them in the throes of passion."
Investigators also found clothing belonging to a Scout group, a drawer full of children's underwear, a male sex toy, as well as a working with children's check document in his name.
He was arrested. In court, defence lawyer Patrick Schmidt said Burgoyne was socially isolated, with all of his relationships taking place online.
Mr Schmidt accepted full-time custody was the only available sentencing option, adding his client would need ongoing rehabilitation.
The lawyer said Burgoyne had also been groomed by other online predators who encouraged him to take his behaviour further.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Nathan Smith noted Burgoyne had lacked insight to his behaviour and stressed that there are always victims in offences involving child abuse material.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien jailed Burgoyne for 18 months, with a non-parole period of nine months. With time already served, he will become eligible for release in August.
