Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in the Illawarra

The southern hemisphere's largest Buddhist temple is gearing up to welcome thousands of visitors this weekend to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Celebrations at Nan Tien Temple in Berkeley start on the eve of Lunar New Year, Friday, February 9, with a twilight festival that begins at 6pm and runs to 1am.
The evening will include a vegetarian and vegan food fair, an incense offering at 11pm, and the tolling of the Bell of Peace at midnight to welcome in the new year, the Year of the Dragon.
On Saturday, February 10 - the first day of the Lunar New Year - the temple will be bustling with thousands of visitors enjoying such activities as calligraphy, a book fair, lion dances, food, and the wishing tree.
The Lunar New Year blessing ceremony will take place at 11am.
The celebrations will continue into Sunday and Monday.
Visitors are encouraged to use public transport to get to the temple, with shuttle buses running from Unanderra station.
Nan Tien Temple director, Reverend Miaoyou, said like Western New Year, the Lunar New Year was a time to say goodbye to the previous year and welcome in a new beginning.
At Nan Tien, Venerable Miaoyou said, it also served as a reminder to "think kind thoughts, say kind words, and do kind deeds".
It also marks the first anniversary of the death of Fo Guang Shan monastic order founder, Venerable Master Hsing Yun, who died age 95 on February 5, 2023, the final day of last year's Lunar New Year celebrations.
Venerable Miaoyou said the occasion was a reminder to "share his kindness and humility with all people of the world".
This year marks the Year of the Dragon according to the Chinese zodiac.
Venerable Miaoyou said the dragon was auspicious, symbolising good luck, good fortune and prosperity.
"Hopefully it will be a good year," she said.
Venerable Miaoyou said many Chinese people liked to have children born in the Year of the Dragon.
"It's said people born in this year are intelligent, confident, charismatic, and naturally gifted," she said.
