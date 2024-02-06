Former Stingrays star Heyman earns Matildas call up for Olympic qualifiers

Former Illawarra Stingrays star Michelle Heyman has been rewarded for her stunning form in the A-League Women's competition with selection into the latest Matildas squad.
Heyman, along with Warilla junior Caitlin Foord and another former Stingrays star Mary Fowler will all be crucial cogs for the Matildas in their upcoming Olympic qualifiers.
Canberra striker Heyman recently notched 100 A-Leagues goals and despite being 35, looks to be still at her peak. She is the current leading scorer this season in the ALW.
Heyman, Foord and Fowler were announced as part of Tony Gustavsson's 23-player squad on Wednesday, February 7, with the team set to take on world number 47 Uzbekistan in a two-match home-and-away series.
The first match will be away from home at Tashkent Milliy Stadium on February 24, before returning to Melbourne on February 28 for the second leg, where a huge crowd will be expected.
The victor of the series will be one of the Asian Football Confederation's two representatives at the Paris Games.
The Matildas will be without usual captain Sam Kerr due to her current injury layoff due to an ACL injury. Steph Catley will captain the side.
Mackenzie Arnold
Ellie Carpenter
Steph Catley (c)
Kyra Cooney-Cross
Caitlin Foord
Mary Fowler
Katrina Gorry
Charlotte Grant
Michelle Heyman
Clare Hunt
Alanna Kennedy
Chloe Logarzo
Aivi Luik
Teagan Micah
Clare Polkinghorne
Hayley Raso
Amy Sayer
Kaitlyn Torpey
Emily Van Egmond
Cortnee Vine
Clare Wheeler
Jada Whyman
Tameka Yallop
