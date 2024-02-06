Are you ready for it? This East Corrimal Swiftie is armed with 88 friendship bracelets

Friendship bracelets are beaded, paper rings are folded, and shoelaces are being replaced in preparation for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.
Swifties will take to Accor Stadium and the MCG at the end of this month, ready to swap their prized bracelets with other members of the "Taylor community".
East Corrimal-based Swiftie Ainsley Clarke is proud of the 88 friendship bracelets she's made so far, but vows not to stop until she hits three-figures.
"I also plan to make 10, one for each album, and wear them - not trade them," she said.
While the job proved tedious in the beginning, she is now able to make four to five bracelets in 30 minutes.
The trend that's taken Swifties by storm is a call to action from her song You're on your own, Kid: "So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it."
Bracelets are made to include song lyrics and titles, names of album covers, and inside jokes of the fandom.
Local Swiftie of 15-plus years standing, Kara Keenan, is pushing her creativity beyond an accessory of the wrist.
"I've made like a million friendship bracelets and I'm actually going to thread the leather beads onto the shoelaces of my sneakers I'll wear to make them look like friendship bracelets, too."
The dedication of Swifties knows few bounds. Take Perth woman Maisha Zuhair. She's travelling across the country alone and will offer up her own alternative accessories - paper rings.
They too have special meaning, referencing Swift's hit Paper Rings: "I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings."
"I didn't have time to get bracelets stuff and make them ... so I thought of sticky notes."
Maisha was initially hesitant about whether people would trade "their bracelets for paper", so put it to the Era's Tour community on Facebook.
"I don't know how it's gotten so popular, and I've only made like 40, I think I'm going to have to make about 200 now," she said.
The unofficial rule of friendship bracelets dictate they should be worn until they are tattered enough to fall off by themselves. Don't be surprised if you see the accessory on Swifities' wrists for many months to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.