What the Russell Vale mine's closure means to one worker

A former Russell Vale Colliery worker whose job was cut in January says he is lucky to have already found another position but worries for the scores of colleagues who have been left unemployed with the mine's closure this week.
The worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to ongoing dealings with the mine's owner Wollongong Resources, was told that his job was gone on January 18, the day after speaking to the Mercury about the loss of 80 contractors and plans to cut another 100 permanent staff.
The job losses were precipitated by a series of safety incidents that led to the NSW Resources Regulator imposing first restrictions, and then on January 19 a ban on mining at the site, which meant almost all workers were stood down.
Then on Monday, February 5, Wollongong Resources sent an email to staff informing them that both the Russell Vale mine and the Wongawilli mine (which it had intended to reopen) would shut.
The worker who spoke to the Mercury has already found another job, having started to look for a new position when staff were first informed of impending job cuts.
Securing a new job was a relief, he said, especially with a young family and another child on the way.
The man said that for a time he was getting stressed about how he was going to pay the bills or put food on the table.
"I'm super lucky," he said of finding a new job.
"But some of my workmates and so on I know who didn't get the letter [in the initial cuts] are only just finding out now that there's going to be no employment for them anymore...I got lucky but I know some of them may find it difficult, and especially some of the guys that only really know that industry, there's not that many other options for them locally."
The man said some of his now-former workmates would have to look much further afield to find employment.
Communication from Wollongong Resources had been poor, he said: the notification last month that there would be redundancies without an indication of who would go had "played on people's minds" and damaged morale.
And as recently as last week, he said, the company had informed workers that the pit would reopen in March.
The Mercury revealed this week that Wollongong Resources had also told community members that it wanted to expand its mining area.
But this week's news of the mine's closure still did not come as a big surprise to the worker, given the seriousness of the Resources Regulator's order.
That still has not tempered the sadness he feels about the news.
"I do generally feel upset that that has come to this... and regardless of what people's personal opinions are on mining in general, it's a part of history in the area, in the Illawarra," he said.
"It's been around for so long and it's a shame that it has come to this."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.