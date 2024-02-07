Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

What the Russell Vale mine's closure means to one worker

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
February 7 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The entrance to Russell Vale Colliery, and a silhouette of a man. Main picture by Adam McLean
The entrance to Russell Vale Colliery, and a silhouette of a man. Main picture by Adam McLean

A former Russell Vale Colliery worker whose job was cut in January says he is lucky to have already found another position but worries for the scores of colleagues who have been left unemployed with the mine's closure this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.