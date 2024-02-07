Why Jamberoo Pub hosted some of Australia's footballing greats

Footballing royalty was in the house at the Jamberoo Pub for the celebration of former Socceroos Adrian 'Noddy' Alston and Tony Henderson.
The evening in Jamberoo was a chance for players and fans alike to celebrate Alston's recent book, titled Noddy: the untold story of Adrian Alston, written by well-respected journalist Philip Micallef.
The book is a tell-all account from the now Horsley resident Alston, who lit up the local football scene after moving from England to Australia in the late 1960s.
Alston went on to represent the Socceroos 37 times, scoring six goals. He was part of the 1974 Australian World Cup team, which was the first time the Socceroos made an appearance at the global tournament.
With approximately 70 people in attendance, the night was a chance to also celebrate the achievements of Socceroos great Henderson and well-known English footballer Ron Tilsed, who resides in Gerroa.
The trio were also joined by the likes of former Socceroos goalkeeper Jim Fraser at the event.
Alston told the Mercury that he was pleasantly surprised with the reception.
"It was an excellent night," he said.
"Honestly I was quite shocked by the amount of people there. It was super really. [The highlight was] just the people turning up which brings all the memories back. So it's heartwarming really.
"It was special having it at the Jamberoo Pub. There's so much history there about the Socceroos and everything like that. It's a special place and a wonderful place to have had it.
"I would have loved this when I was about 50. A lot of people would have still known who I am, but I thought everyone would have forgotten by now. But that's not true, people still remember."
The Jamberoo Pub is a shrine to Australian football. It is owned by the family of former Socceroos captain Johnny Warren, a former teammate and lifelong friend of Alston.
Alston is well-known amongst Illawarra's football fanatics through both playing and coaching in the region for the likes of South Coast United, Port Kembla, Bulli and Wollongong Wolves.
