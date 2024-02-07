How Woonona powerhouse Kate Luyten is taking the softball world by storm

One of Australia's brightest young softball talents hails from right here in the Illawarra.
Kate Luyten is a relative newcomer to the sport, but the Woonona teenager has taken to the game like a duck to water.
The 16-year-old put herself up in lights after a standout performance at the recent National U18s Softball Championships in Western Australia.
An explosive hitter in the third batter position who can field almost anywhere, Luyten walked away with the Most Valuable Player and Batter of the Tournament awards.
She then completed a hat-trick of honours by playing a key role in the mid-lineup as NSW beat Queensland 8-1 to the grand final to claim the championship medal.
"It's very exciting for the team to get the outcome that we wanted. We bonded well as a team and I think we only lost one game, which was to Queensland in the second round. So we did really well," Luyten told the Mercury.
"On a personal note, it was very exciting to get recognised - it means all of the hard work is getting noticed. It's obviously ideal to get those awards and perform well, but it was really nice to see all of the extra things that you do are paying off.
"I think I batted at 680 and had seven triples, nine singles, and four or five doubles. I was batter three for the whole tournament, so basically my job was to score the runners that were on base, or be the one to get on base.
"The girl behind me at four also had a really good tournament. Between us, if I'd get on base, she would get me home. Or I could help get the batters in front of me home."
Luyten came to the sport from a baseball and football background, first trying softball when she was 12 years old at school.
"From there, I thought 'I really want to keep continue playing this', so I made the trek to Sydney to play," she said.
She decided to join the Sutherland Shire Softball Association and, years later, she still makes the trip up twice a week to train and compete.
In recent times, she also travelled to Blacktown three times a week for NSW representative training, meaning that Luyten - and her family - have spent countless hours on the road.
"My parents have given up a lot of time, which I'm very grateful for. But I obviously love it," she said.
"The team environment (in softball) is so good. I'm lucky that I have a natural ability for it and I was able to pick it up pretty quickly, but I love the training aspect of it as well. You have to be athletic to play and have good hand-eye coordinator, as well as having a focus on specific aspects of the game.
"I can't fully explain it, but I've stuck to softball and I've loved it."
However, the Woonona High School student won't rest of her laurels after that commanding performance at nationals.
Australia has qualified for the group stages of the U18s Women's Softball World Cup. Run by the World Baseball Softball Confederation, the group matches will begin in Dallas in August 2024, with the Finals to be contested next year.
Luyten wants to do everything that she can to ensure that she will be on that plane to America. In the longer term, the teen would love to obtain a college scholarship in the US.
"I played in the Oceania qualifier in American Samoa last November and we qualified for the group stage of the World Cup," she said.
"They'll announce the national squads (soon) and, if make that, they'll run a couple of camps. From there, they'll chose the team to go to Dallas.
"For now, I'll keep training hard and hopefully I can be part of that trip - it would be another great experience."
