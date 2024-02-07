Tributes flow in for late Albion Park hockey legend Brian Eastham

The Illawarra/South Coast hockey community is in mourning following the loss of Albion Park legend Brian Eastham, who passed away last week after a long battle with illness.
He was 73 years old.
The Eastham family will be remembered as an integral part of the Park's hockey legacy, where Brian played alongside his three brothers and their father Fred in the early 1960s.
Brian was also part of the incredible 13 consecutive first grade premierships which Park won from 1966-1978. They are the still the Illawarra South Coast Hockey Association's reigning first grade hockey champions.
David Johnson, a former Wests Illawarra player who played against and with Brian in Illawarra seniors and masters and NSW masters, had high praise for Eastham.
"He was a very good striker and could score a goal from any angle," Johnson said.
"I loved playing in the same team as Brian."
Denis Cranston, a cousin of Brian and fellow team player at the Park, said he was a prolific goal scorer and had an uncanny knack to know where the goal was.
"He was a masters hockey champion and a lifetime of dedication to hockey in general," he said.
Brian Eastham made his debut for Albion Park, then known as the AIS Rovers, in 1966, winning numerous premierships with 102 first grade appearances and a total of 216 club appearances.
After first grade, he continued in other grades, amassing 114 caps and simultaneously playing for NSW Country with elder brother Ray and younger brothers, the late Keith and Kenny.
Brian later got involved with veterans hockey and was the coordinator for the Illawarra Masters hockey for more than 10 years.
Prior to that, Brian represented the NSW Veterans from 1992 to 1998 and the Australian Veterans in 1995, 1997 and 1998, culminating in the Australian Over 45s tour to South East Asia in 1995 and New Zealand in 1999.
