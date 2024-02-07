Illawarra Mercury
Obituary

Tributes flow in for late Albion Park hockey legend Brian Eastham

By Tony de Souza
Updated February 7 2024 - 3:20pm, first published 2:46pm
Brian Eastham sporting his beloved Illawarra representative colours. Picture - Supplied
The Illawarra/South Coast hockey community is in mourning following the loss of Albion Park legend Brian Eastham, who passed away last week after a long battle with illness.

