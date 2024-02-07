Illawarra cops call for help to find alleged domestic violence offenders

The rap sheets of 11 domestic violence offenders who are on the run in the Illawarra have been released.
The two women and nine men range in age from 25 to 51 years old, and they're accused of hurting those closest to them.
Police have issued a public appeal to find the wanted people and have called on anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reginald O'Malley is known to frequent Berkeley, Farmborough Heights, Woonona and surrounding suburbs.
Allan McLachlan is known to frequent Windang, Wollongong and surrounding suburbs.
Joseph Thomas is known to frequent Warilla and surrounding suburbs.
Benjamin Clayton is known to frequent the Kiama area and surrounding suburbs.
Colin Simpson is known to frequent the Berkeley area and surrounding suburbs.
Christopher O'Donnell is known to frequent Blackbutt, Lake Heights and surrounding suburbs.
William Dignan is known to frequent the Oak Flats, Coniston and surrounding suburbs.
Russell Henry is known to frequent the Berkeley, Albion Park and surrounding suburbs.
