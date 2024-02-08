Bowled over by bullmastiffs: 83yo attacked while training for charity walk

An 83-year-old man attacked by two dogs that jumped a front yard fence in Bellambi has vowed to complete a charity walk next month despite suffering serious injuries.
William 'Bill' Blanch is preparing for a 16km walk in aid of Lifeline South Coast when two bullmastiffs escaped from a yard and knocked him down before seriously injuring his hands and arms.
"I was nearing the end of my walk coming up Bellambi Lane, when these two dogs inside the property walked along the fence beside me snarling and growling," Mr Blanch said.
I thought 'oh well, I'm in a lot of trouble here'.- Bill Blanch, dog attack victim
"They crawled over it ... till they got over the top of it and then they attacked me.
"I turned around to see one coming at me and the other was getting over the fence and I thought 'oh well, I'm in a lot of trouble here'."
The February 1 attack left Mr Blanch with multiple puncture wounds and bruising that needed medical attention.
"They knocked me to my back, and I don't know whether my head hit the concrete but the next thing I can remember was a fella standing over me and the dogs were gone."
Mr Blanch is undeterred and still plans to complete his walk from Cliffton to Corrimal on his 84th birthday on March 2.
The dogs were moved to a different address in Bellambi after the attack.
A worker at the nearby Russell Vale Family Medial Acupuncture Practice said the attack was particularly concerning given the clinic's number of elderly patients.
It is understood one clinic patient who lives within a walking distance is now driving to the practice as a safety precaution.
In July to September last year there were 47 reported dog attacks in the Wollongong Council area.
A spokesperson for the council said the dogs involved had been found and identified and the owner of the dogs may be fined under the Companion Animals Act 1998.
The fate of the dogs is uncertain as the investigation is ongoing.
You can support Mr Blanch's charity walk on GoFundMe.
