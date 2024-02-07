Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Sensitive Content

Illawarra man admits to repeatedly raping stepdaughter

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
February 7 2024 - 5:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra man admits to repeatedly raping stepdaughter
Illawarra man admits to repeatedly raping stepdaughter

A brave woman sat in a Wollongong courtroom and faced her sexually abusive stepfather - a man she once called dad - and watched as he admitted to his vile offending against her when she was just a child.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.