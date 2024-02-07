Illawarra man admits to repeatedly raping stepdaughter

A brave woman sat in a Wollongong courtroom and faced her sexually abusive stepfather - a man she once called dad - and watched as he admitted to his vile offending against her when she was just a child.
The victim and her mother were inhibited from taking earlier action against the man due to his ongoing violence and intimidation, according to tendered documents.
But more than 30 years after his predatory behaviour began, the victim, a now-adult woman, looked up at the audio-visual link screen on Wednesday as her perpetrator dialled in from custody, donning prison-issued greens.
The man, in his late 50s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to five historic offences, including two counts of sexual intercourse with a person under 10.
The man's abhorrent offending spanned 13 years, starting when the victim was five years old. He first struck when he woke the girl up in her bed then performed oral sex on her while they were home alone.
"Sorry," he said as he left her bedroom.
Later that weekend, she told her stepfather, "I don't want to be tickled anymore". But assaulted the girl again the following night, with the victim remembering the abuse vividly.
When the girl's mother returned home, she watched her stepfather throw a beer bottle at her which smashed the kitchen window.
The man's continued to prey on his stepdaughter, raping her while her mother was at work when she was 10, and again when she was 13.
The man and victim's mother's relationship ended some years later, prompting the victim to disclose the abuse to her mother and aunty. But it was some years later until she reported it to police as an adult.
She told police the assaults were a regular occurrence from when she was very young, saying she would cry and felt terrified, but couldn't recall every specific incident.
An indefinite apprehended violence order was made in court after the man pleaded guilty, prohibiting him from ever trying to seek out the victim again.
He will continue to await his punishment date from behind bars.
