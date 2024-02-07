Concerns held for teen girl missing for almost a week

Police are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing for almost a week.
Jasmine Fowler, 17, was last seen in the Newcastle area on Thursday, February 1.
Officers at Lake Illawarra Police District were notified when no one could contact Jasmine.
The teenager is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165 centimetres tall, with a thin build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.
She is known to travel on the train network in the Illawarra, Sydney and Newcastle areas.
Concerns are held for her welfare because of her age.
Anyone with information on Jasmine's whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
