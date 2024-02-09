Taking the power back: harnessing environmental conflict to shape renewable energy solutions

However, amidst the turmoil, a common thread of shared values emerges. Whilst the debate tends to centre on competing interpretations of the facts and available science, in many ways the response we have seen across the Illawarra is one often rooted in deep emotional connections to our oceans and coastlines. Both camps express concern over climate change and a support for decarbonisation - however opponents argue for different types of renewables in different locations. Both sides also agree with the need to protect and conserve local environments and marine creatures. Opponents argue that this is best done through avoiding infrastructure development in these local (and loved) environments, while supporters argue that the best way to save these environments is to act on climate change and mitigate localised impacts.