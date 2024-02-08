The Mercury in 2019: Concerns over 40km/h slowdown rule

A law forcing drivers to slow down to 40km/h near stationary emergency vehicles has meet with opposition from NSW police
Introduced on a 12-month trial, the law required motorists to slow down to 40km/h when an emergency services vehicle is stopped and has its lights flashing.
The police union had called for drivers to slow down to a safe speed but the enforced 40km/h limit was leading to them hitting the brakes when they saw flashing lights.
Wollongong detective Jason Hogan said drivers should slow down to a reasonable speed.
"We don't want people to slow down to 40, we just want people to slow down and be mindful that's there's people on the roadway," Mr Hogan said.
The rule remained until September 2019, but was amended to allow drivers in zones 90km/h and over to slow to a safe speed.
It was also widened to include roadside service vehicles and tow trucks.
