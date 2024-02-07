Wollongong a 'priority' for building industry watchdog

Wollongong is a "priority" for the NSW Building Commission, raising hopes the construction watchdog may set up in the city.
At this week's Wollongong City Council meeting a progress report on the city's housing strategy was on the table.
As part of accepting that report, Deputy Lord Mayor Tania Brown added an amendment to write to NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler asking for an office in the city.
In the meeting Cr Brown felt it was required "to combat the rise in substandard building practice currently being experienced in the region in anticipation of the proposed changes to the NSW planning policies".
A spokesperson for the NSW Building Commission, established in December as the new industry regulator with more than 400 staff, said it was in the process of working out where to send those people.
"We are in the process of mapping the planned construction across the state to then consider where Building Commission NSW needs to focus its resources," the spokeswoman said.
"Building Commission NSW is conscious that Wollongong and the Northern Rivers are both priority areas and has already made several visits to the region."
Cr Brown was pleased to hear that the city might well be under consideration for a Building Commission office.
"I heard they had 400 staff so it makes sense that they should be dispersed across the state," Cr Brown said.
"And we know we've seen the Building Commissioner here so often over the last year. He's had an active interest in what's happening in Wollongong, so let's hope we get a win."
Cr Brown's motion was driven by the state government planning changes which are set to increase housing density in some parts of the city.
She felt that could see a rise in problematic constructions and a Building Commission presence in the city could help restrict that.
"I think we need to be vigilant of that," she said.
"None of us want sites shut down and none of us want people buying dwellings that aren't up to standard. I thought getting ahead of it and having someone on the ground would be a positive thing."
The commission's presence on the ground would also offer some reassurance to buyers of new apartments in the city, Cr Brown said.
"We all know it is a big investment and it's scary buying something off the plan," she said.
"It's quite a leap of faith so to have that confidence in the industry that everyone's doing the right thing would be good for our community."
