Two men rushed to hospital, another trapped after horror Appin crash

Two people have been rushed to hospital and a third was left trapped in a car following a serious two-car crash in Appin.
A car and a ute collided on Appin Road, near Baden Powell Drive, at around 7.45am on Thursday, February 8.
Two males and a female, all aged in their 20s, were in the car. One of the male passengers was left trapped and had to be cut out of the vehicle by rescue crews. At 10am he was still at the scene being treated by paramedics.
"He has been freed but has significant lower leg fractures," a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.
The other male passenger has been rushed to Liverpool Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The female driver of the car has been assessed by paramedics and is undergoing testing with police.
A male driver of the ute has been rushed to Liverpool Hospital with neck pain and is in a stable condition.
Appin Road remains closed in both directions, with emergency crews and a rescue helicopter still at the crash site.
Crash investigators have been called to determine the cause of the accident.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use an alternative route.
Route 887 buses are diverting and using Picton Road between Wollongong and Campbelltown. Multiple stops are being missed.
