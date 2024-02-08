Wollongong council's construction noise crackdown a win for residents

Wollongong CBD construction sites will have to take action on noise following tighter rules introduced by the city council.
Any new development applications will now have to submit a detailed construction noise and vibration management plan when seeking approval from Wollongong City Council.
The updated conditions will ensure hours of construction work are consistent across the city and will include specific conditions to tackle excavation measures like rock breaking, rock hammering and blasting.
The change was instigated by Cr Tania Brown at a council meeting four months ago, in the wake of a rise in construction activity in the CBD.
Following noise complaints, particularly those relating to excavation of basement car parks, Cr Brown requested council staff look at ways to pre-empt the issue through the development approval process.
'We have experienced an increase in construction noise across the CBD, particularly due to the excavation of basement car parks, which is impacting residents and their quality of life," Cr Brown said.
"Hopefully these new measures will address the unrelenting jack hammering that residents had been experiencing and improve quality of life for residents as the city continues to grow.
"These measures identify how developers can work with residents to identify a community consultation strategy, that includes notifications for periods of noisy work, complaints resolution procedures, built-in respite periods and mitigation strategies for the different stages of the development."
