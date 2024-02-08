How Illawarra Catholic schools are 'growing their own' teachers

Eighteen-year-old Grace Pomery recently found her diary from year two and discovered that even back then she had wanted to be a primary school teacher.
Miss Pomery, a former student of St Joseph's Catholic High School in Albion Park, is now making that long-held dream a reality, alongside former Holy Spirit College Bellambi student Olivia Fielding.
The two young women are about to begin their teaching studies at University of Wollongong with the assistance of a $20,000 scholarship from Catholic Education Diocese of Wollongong (CEDOW).
The Step into Teaching program is now in its fifth year and helps prospective teachers from schools in the diocese over the course of their studies through financial, professional and personal support.
CEDOW director Peter Hill said the scholarship program was created to nurture teachers for Catholic schools, but it also responded to the teacher shortage gripping the country.
Scholarship students will receive assistance from university tutor Jan Hutton and Father Aloysius Rego will be available to offer spiritual advice.
But Mr Hill said the "nugget of gold" in the program was the opportunity for students to work as school support officers (SSOs) from their first year of university, well before they would ordinarily gain practical experience, shadowing teachers, working with students, and learning how schools operate.
Once graduated, the scholarship recipients will also have a conditional three-year teaching position at a school in the Wollongong diocese.
Mr Hill said CEDOW had looked for the best potential teachers in the scholarship process.
"Unapologetically we want the highest quality and calibre candidature, because we want the highest quality and calibre teachers in our schools," Mr Hill said.
Both Miss Fielding and Miss Pomery said winning the scholarship was a huge boost.
Miss Fielding said the financial aid took a lot of pressure off, while Miss Pomery said the SSO work was a big advantage.
For Miss Fielding, her experience with her own teachers growing up motivated her to seek a career in teaching.
"I was mostly inspired by my teachers - I think the way we connected, I wanted to provide that to kids," she said.
Originally Miss Fielding had her eye on teaching music to high school students, but has since shifted her focus because she feels primary teaching suits her better.
Meanwhile teaching runs in the blood for Miss Pomery: her mother, two grandparents, and uncles and aunts are all in the profession.
The support of teachers was another factor, she said, and she liked interacting with children.
Both women will begin their studies later this month.
Four other newly graduated high school students from the Macarthur region also won scholarships.
Meanwhile Courtney Marsh, a year 12 student at Oak Flats' Corpus Christi Catholic High School, has recently finished another program easing the pathway into teaching.
CEDOW sponsored Courtney and five other high school students to take part in Australian Catholic University's Step Up into Teaching program, during which high school students complete two units from the first year of a university teaching degree while still at school.
Courtney also has guaranteed admission to a teaching degree at ACU through her involvement in the program.
She said completing the program and knowing she already had entry to university as she began her final year of school took a load off.
Courtney has wanted to be a teacher since about year seven, with her own mother also a teacher.
She said she had seen children struggle with their education and felt she had ways she could help them.
"I've seen teachers mean so much to children," Courtney said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.