Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

How Illawarra Catholic schools are 'growing their own' teachers

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
February 8 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scholarship winners Olivia Fielding and Grace Pomery, centre, with Catholic Education Diocese of Wollongong director of schools Peter Hill and Bishop of Wollongong Brian Mascord. Picture by Adam McLean
Scholarship winners Olivia Fielding and Grace Pomery, centre, with Catholic Education Diocese of Wollongong director of schools Peter Hill and Bishop of Wollongong Brian Mascord. Picture by Adam McLean

Eighteen-year-old Grace Pomery recently found her diary from year two and discovered that even back then she had wanted to be a primary school teacher.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Education

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.