Zeke Campbell ready to shine under Wollongong bright lights

It seems a rapid rise to the bright lights, but Wollongong's Zeke Campbell's big-time television debut has been a lifetime in the making.
Pugilism is in the 20-year-old's blood having first donned gloves before he could don socks as father Adrian plied his punching-for-pay trade.
Now 3-0 as a professional, and with dad in his corner, Campbell will make his big-time television debut on No Limit Boxing's March 13 pay-per-view card at the WEC - the event headlined by hometown hero Sam Goodman.
It's a huge step after just three fights in the pro ranks, but the multiple-time Golden Gloves champion is ready to stamp his name on the Australian boxing scene.
"It's a great opportunity to fight on such a big local card and let everyone know who I am," Campbell said.
"I'm just going to showcase all my skills, everything I've put my whole life towards. I'll be looking sharp and putting on a show.
"It's been a long time coming, I knew I would get here one day. I had a long hard amateur career to push to where I am today.
"I've only had three professional fights, but I think I've already proven a bit with those three performances. This is another chance to really grow my name and showcase my skills."
Campbell certainly proved plenty in his most recent outing, a unanimous decision win over previously 6-0 Jason Fawcett - a close stablemate of Goodman's at Gosford's Complete Boxing.
It was a statement win early in his career and, while he embraced his underdog status heading into that showdown, he's not expecting to carry it again any time soon.
"I was definitely an underdog in my last fight," Campbell said.
"It just gave me even more drive to get it done and show everyone what I'm actually about. I'll definitely be staying on the a-side from now on.
"Once people get to see me on this card, everyone will get behind me. Everyone will know who I am after this fight."
'The Don' is in enough of a hurry to get the professional ball rolling, that he'll step into the ring two weeks prior to the Wollongong card for his fourth pro bout en route to his showdown with 1-0 MMA convert Laban Stringer at the WEC.
It's a confident move, but Campbell said he's not feeling any added pressure
"This is just another fight and just another night where I'm going to get the job done and I'm definitely leaving with the w," Campbell said.
"I'm going to come out the same way, no pressure. I'm just going to go in there, get the job done and then onto the next one."
The showdown at the WEC will see him join sister Tywarnna in fighting under the No Limit banner, while it will also see him step out at the arena that dad Adrian fought out a 10-round war with Filipino Arnel Porras on the undercard to Shannan Taylor's bout with Ian MacKillip in July 2006.
Campbell Junior is adamant Stringer is in for a tough night.
"I'm going to take him to school and show him it's not fighting, it's boxing," Campbell said.
"I'm definitely keen to showcase my skills and get the whole of Wollongong, and the whole Australian boxing scene behind me. Once they know who I am, they'll get behind me and keep me going."
