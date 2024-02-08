Man treated by paramedics after caravan bursts into flames at Bellambi

A man has suffered smoke inhalation after a caravan erupted in flames at Bellambi.
The caravan was attached to it when the fire ignited outside a Gleeson Crescent home at 9.58am on Thursday, February 8.
Multiple fire trucks and paramedics rushed to the small suburban street and found the caravan fully engulfed in flames.
"A man suffered from smoke inhalation," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Greg Purvis said.
A man aged in his 40s was treated by paramedics at the scene, he did not require hospitalisation.
The car was quickly moved away from the burning caravan, and despite firefighters' best efforts the caravan was destroyed in the blaze.
Inspector said the caravan was hooked up to power and on charge and the fire may have started due to an electrical fault.
