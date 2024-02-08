Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Man treated by paramedics after caravan bursts into flames at Bellambi

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated February 8 2024 - 1:09pm, first published 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters extinguishing a caravan that burst into flames outside homes on Gleeson Crescent at Bellambi on Thursday, February 8. Picture by Belinda Down
Firefighters extinguishing a caravan that burst into flames outside homes on Gleeson Crescent at Bellambi on Thursday, February 8. Picture by Belinda Down

A man has suffered smoke inhalation after a caravan erupted in flames at Bellambi.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.