Housing pipeline: Work begins on 455-home estate at Calderwood

Construction has begun on 'Cascadia', a masterplanned community that will deliver hundreds of new homes at Calderwood.
Featuring a projected value of $520 million, Cascadia is set to deliver 455 blocks comprised of land and homes.
The project, located near Albion Park, has a completion timeline set for late 2028.
In 2022, residential property developer and home builder Sekisui House Australia unveiled its acquisition of the 36-hectare estate.
It is separate and adjacent to the site of developer Lendlease's masterplanned community at Calderwood.
The site, located at 347 Calderwood Road, Calderwood has previously been farmland and the project was approved in 2021 in the Land and Environment Court.
When asked by the Mercury about block sizes and pricing for the project, the developers said it was too early to provide these details.
The developer will feature its Shawood home, which feaures metal joint and laminated post and beam construction system.
Spanning from Johnsons Spur to Calderwood Road, the project is planned around future riparian corridors and parks, preserving native trees and introducing additional foliage.
According to the developers, residents will enjoy extensive green spaces at the local and district parks, and direct access to local amenities, including a proposed recreational sporting precinct, Calderwood golf course, and a town centre.
"We're blending architectural elegance with the serene beauty of nature, pushing the boundaries of our design and sustainability ethos," Sean Osawa, CEO of residential communities and home building at Sekisui House Australia said.
"With Cascadia, we're not just aiming to meet expectations; we're setting new benchmarks in creating homes that are as elegant as they are mindful of the environment they inhabit."
Readers can subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.