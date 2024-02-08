Bulli Hospital's urgent care centre back open seven days a week

Two years after it shut down temporarily due to staff shortages, the Bulli Hospital urgent care centre is finally back to operating seven days a week.
And, in an effort to reduce the growing traffic and parking issues, the government will expand a free shuttle service to ferry visitors and carers from the showground and other parts of Bulli to the hospital.
Health Minister Ryan Park announced the urgent care centre would once again be open on Sundays from February 11.
"I am delighted to announce we're delivering on our election commitment by expanding access to the Bulli UCC to seven days, which will continue to help ease pressure on busy emergency departments, and of course, reduce wait times for those with less urgent conditions," Mr Park said.
"This model of care remains a real success story. The advanced skills and experience mix used for the management of minor injury and illness has enabled more than double the number of presentations to be seen and managed."
He said the urgent care centre was seeing an average of 36 patients a day, compared with around 15 to 20 in June 2022.
The service closed temporarily in late 2021 after being plagued by doctors' shortages and intermittent closures during the height of the pandemic, reopening as a weekday service in mid-2022.
Labor promised to return it to a seven-day service to help it ease pressure on Wollongong's overburdened emergency department, and added Saturday opening hours mid-last year.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart said having the centre open all week would be welcomed.
"This is an important enhancement to health services for our community - it gives people a genuine alternative outside of a busy ED, when they have difficulty getting a GP appointment, or when their GP is closed, such as on a weekend," she said.
The centre will now be open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 4:30pm on Saturday and Sunday.
It provides treatment for minor injuries and illnesses, such as sprains and strains, or minor burns and lacerations, and patients who attend on the weekend will be able to access the usual weekday services, including radiology.
With the extended urgent care hours, Bulli Hospital will expand the free shuttle service which was introduced for staff in August.
From February 12, the shuttle - which has reportedly not been well used - will be available to visitors and carers as well.
It will operate from Monday to Friday 6.45am to 4.45pm, and include an on-demand option from locations in Bulli.
Parking is available at Bulli Showground, where the shuttle service will run every 15 minutes to drop off at the front entrance doors of Bulli Hospital, and return.
"We know parking around the hospital can be a challenge, and while longer-term options are being investigated, it's terrific to see the free shuttle service expanded to provide a great alternative to driving and parking at the hospital," Mr Park said.
The issue of parking around Hospital Road has been an increasing source of tension since the new urgent care centre was built with fewer car spaces than the old Bulli hospital.
Residents fear it will only get worse once the government's Landcom residential development on the old hospital site is completed.
The tensions have seen a worker's car being keyed and last year Mr Park was warned by residents that it was only a matter of time before someone was killed.
These challenges were raised in the NSW upper house this week, with Liberal representative Jacqui Munro saying the hospital - which was built and opened in 2020 by the Coalition Government - had "fallen foul of the Labor Government's reluctance to take action".
"There is simply not enough parking in the area to accommodate everyone," she said.
"Instead of solutions, locals are experiencing Labor's equivocation, buck-passing and flimsy attempts to mollify the growing discontentment by kicking the can down the road."
