Bulli Hospital's urgent care centre back open seven days a week

By Kate McIlwain
February 9 2024 - 1:00am
Health Minister Ryan Park and Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart, pictured here during the 2023 NSW election campaign, promised to return the urgent care centre to an all week service.
Two years after it shut down temporarily due to staff shortages, the Bulli Hospital urgent care centre is finally back to operating seven days a week.

