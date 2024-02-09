The 8 places to watch the Super Bowl in the Illawarra on Monday

It's the biggest weekend of the year for American sports fans as Superbowl LVIII kicks off at 10.30am on Monday, February 11.
We've figured out where in Wollongong you can you watch the game between reigning champions the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
The game is going live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada and will feature a halftime performance from Usher.
These are the bars and pubs showing the Superbowl on the big screen, including those selling buckets of chicken wings and the events where you need a ticket?
Dive into this guide and find out!
His Boy Elroy
Let's start with this award-winning bar along Kiera St which is hosting a ticketed event (and they are going fast) for the big game.
For $55 you get breakfast and lunch with alcohol served from 11am.
The game will be shown on four big screen tv's, so you wont miss the action.
The Frisky Flamingo
This ticketed event presented by Frisky's will set you back $20 for entry. They will be serving Budweiser and wings.
They are also offering a $150 VIP experience which gets you a boot for up to eight people, a three-hour beverage package and a food platter.
Dapto Leagues
Dapto Leagues is running a free-to-attend event and will have $5 American beers (including Coors and Budweiser) as well as a tailgate menu.
The club will also have competitions through out the day and will start at 10.30am.
UniBar
Next up is the University of Wollongong's UniBar which is offering a game long happy hour and a 1kg wings special.
They will be projecting the game on a big screen from 10am and no ticket is required.
Coniston Hotel
The Coniston Hotel will have a special menu with nachos and a bucket of wings at $10 each.
They also have house beers for $6 before midday to help wash it all down.
The Illawarra Hotel
Hosting their 'Better Than A Touch-Down' Party the Illawarra is taking bookings for the Monday.
They'll have fully loaded hot dogs and $6 beers and be playing the game on their big screens.
Towradgi Beach Hotel
The TBH is hosting a free entry event with prizes for the best dressed and $28 budweiser buckets.
The game will be shown on three big screens and its first in, first served.
Legends Sports Bar
The Builders Club will be showing the big game in the Legends Sports Bar but currently have no specials advertised.
At Home
If you can't make it to a bar you can also watch the game on Channel 7 or ESPN.
It will also be streamed on Kayo and 7Plus
