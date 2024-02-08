Liam's a pint-sized firefighter on a mission across the Illawarra

A four-year-old on a mission is making his way through every fire station in NSW and this week he's in the Illawarra.
Liam Moffitt came dressed in his own custom-made firefighting uniform and was busy rattling a special fireman's helmet for donations.
The pint-sized fundraiser has a special mission - to help patients in the Burns Unit at The Children's Hospital Westmead.
Firefighters at Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Wollongong downed tools on Thursday, February 8 for the special visitor.
"[We're] on a mission to deliver fundraising helmets for Beat the Burn," Liam's father Brad Moffitt explained.
So far, the father and son duo have visited 85 fire stations across NSW, including Wollongong, Bulli Corrimal, Warrawong, Unanderra, Dapto and Shellharbour, and raised more than $2000.
Leading firefighter and Beat the Burns organising committee member, Daniel Austin, said firefighters have come out in support of Liam's mission.
"Our aim is to raise as much funds as we can and also spread awareness of the plight of kids who receive life-changing burns in NSW," he said.
In a joint effort Beat the Burn and FRNSW have raised more than $3 million since 1986 for the hospital's Burn's Unit.
A range of fundraisers are held each year, including Liam's mission, an annual ball and a firefighters' fitness event each March.
This year's event, on March 11-15 in Jindabyne, will involve firefighters running, road cycling, mountain bike riding, hiking and paddling to raise funds.
"It all culminates with a King of the Mountain race from Jindabyne to the top of Charlotte Pass," leading firefighter Austin said.
"We've got about 60 firefighters so far that are fundraising, along with little firefighter Liam and they've got fundraising profiles on our website Beat the Burn."
Donate to Liam's fundraising efforts and find out more at beattheburn.org.
The Unit consists has eight beds including two pediatric intensive care unit beds and six inpatient beds on the Clubbe Ward.
Each year around 1000 children undergo treatment in the Unit, 200 as inpatients on the Clubbe Warde and 800 as out patients in the Fire and Rescue NSW Burns and Plastic Surgery Treatment Centre.
The unit is so close to the hearts of FRNSW firefighters that man of them donate each pay cycle to help children being treated there.
