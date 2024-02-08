Illawarra Mercury
How one woman found her calling in aged care in the Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated February 8 2024 - 5:23pm, first published 5:11pm
Shanjida Chowdhury, inset, is a home care worker recruited under a federal government initiative.
Shanjida Chowdhury studied a Master of Information Technology but found her calling in aged care when she signed up for a program aiming to boost the number of people providing in-home support to older people.

