How one woman found her calling in aged care in the Illawarra

Shanjida Chowdhury studied a Master of Information Technology but found her calling in aged care when she signed up for a program aiming to boost the number of people providing in-home support to older people.
Mrs Chowdhury became a care worker after registering her interest at a university careers fair for the Home Care Workforce Support Program, a $91 million federal government initiative introduced in 2022 to grow the sector's workforce in Australia by 13,000.
Research from the think-tank Committee for Economic Development of Australia in 2021 found a shortfall of 110,000 direct care workers, such as those providing home care, in Australia by 2030.
Mrs Chowdhury works for Illawarra aged care service Warrigal, helping elderly people with everyday tasks from cooking and showering to shopping.
The job is a natural fit for someone who grew up helping to care for her grandparents.
"From my childhood, I loved to help people... I love to help people still," Mrs Chowdhury said.
She was recruited by Settlement Services International (SSI), one of six organisations around the country tasked with delivering the home care workforce program.
SSI screens applicants and provides support and training before recruits find employment with an aged care provider.
Iggy Pintado, head of SSI's home care workforce program, said 92 per cent of Australian seniors preferred to stay in their own homes as they aged.
By staying at home, he said, people could retain their independence and a sense of normalcy.
Plus, people are living longer.
"There is an incredible need for a home care workforce," Mr Pintado said.
He said SSI decided to put its hand up to deliver the program because it was a good opportunity to extend employment to people from migrant and refugee backgrounds in particular.
There was also a need for carers from the same cultural backgrounds as clients, Mr Pintado said.
He said SSI had received over 20,000 expressions of interest in NSW and the ACT since the program began.
The program is funded to June 2024 but Mr Pintado hopes it will be extended.
"I think it's not a want anymore, it's a need," he said.
The Department of Health and Aged Care was asked if the program would continue beyond June but did not respond before deadline.
Applicants do not need any prior experience; Mrs Chowdhury had none, but has since completed a Certificate III in individual support.
Mrs Chowdhury took an obvious pride in her work and said she had developed good relationships with her clients, who were happy with her care.
"I do the work like I'm doing [it] in my home," she said.
She said it was a job that offered flexibility, variety and enjoyment, and a field she wanted to stay in.
"This job is my career - I love this job," Mrs Chowdhury said.
