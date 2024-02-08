Illawarra Premier League teams prepare for mouth watering match-ups in 2024

Illawarra Premier League newbies Shellharbour FC will have a golden chance to bank some early points when they kick off their 2024 campaign next month.
Football South Coast on Thursday officially confirmed the draw for this year's men's premiership, including the IPL, which begins in early March. The Mercury confirmed last week that the Lions will host Port Kembla in the season opener on Friday, March 1.
Shellharbour's first taste of Premier League action will come on home soil on March 2 when they host Tarrawanna - a side that finished 11th last year. Rod Williams' men will then travel north to face another team that missed finals in 2023, Corrimal.
However, a far sterner test awaits in round three when Harbour returns to Barrack Heights Sportsground to face last season's grand finalists Cringila.
Meanwhile, Albion Park will launch their championship defence by travelling to Corrimal in round one. The White Eagles then return home to Terry Reserve to face Port Kembla the following week.
This year's draw will feature plenty of exciting matches for Illawarra football fans.
Highlights will include a grand final rematch between Coniston and the Lions in round five, while a huge crowd is expected at Macedonia Park when traditional rivals Wollongong United and Wollongong Olympic go head-to-head in late May.
The final round of the Premier League will be played on Sunday, August 18, before the finals series will follow.
For the full draw, see below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.