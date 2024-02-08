Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Illawarra Premier League teams prepare for mouth watering match-ups in 2024

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 8 2024 - 4:03pm, first published 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2024 Premier League season is just around the corner. Pictures by Adam McLean and Anna Warr
The 2024 Premier League season is just around the corner. Pictures by Adam McLean and Anna Warr

Illawarra Premier League newbies Shellharbour FC will have a golden chance to bank some early points when they kick off their 2024 campaign next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.