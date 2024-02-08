Port Kembla Instagram influencer granted bail after shopping spree arrest

A glamorous Instagram influencer has been accused of going on an early morning spending spree with a man's stolen card while on bail for a "serious" break-in.
Tenesha Maree Krause sat with her cuffed hands clasped together at Wollongong Local Court as she sought her release from the holding cells on Thursday, following her arrest the previous afternoon.
The 25-year-old Port Kembla woman is yet to enter pleas to three new charges of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
"It's a very strong case against her," Magistrate Claire Girotto said of the fresh allegations.
Tendered court documents state Krause was allegedly caught on CCTV wearing a grey shirt, grey tights and black bum bag when she entered 7/11 in Towradgi about 11.30pm on February 6.
She allegedly spent $110.90 using the tap and go function with a man's bank card. Shortly before 1am the next morning, Krause allegedly spent another $190.90 using the same card at 7/11 in Corrimal.
The owner of the card reported the incidents to police after noticing his wallet was missing from his Holden Commodore parked outside his Towradgi address.
Officers reviewed CCTV footage from both stores and allegedly recognised Krause's partner, who was standing next to her, from previous dealings. Krause was arrested that afternoon.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Nathan Smith opposed Krause's release, arguing the case against her was strong, made worse by the fact she breached bail conditions for a "very serious" break-in.
Court documents state Krause allegedly broke into a Kanahooka unit on October 25, 2023 while the property owner had been in hospital for treatment.
She allegedly took the flyscreen off multiple windows before entering the property and making off with a $9000 e-bike and $1.15k e-scooter.
It's alleged a neighbour heard noises coming from the unit and was greeted by Krause as she wheeled the e-scooter outside and put it in the boot of a car before leaving.
Police will allege they found the items advertised by Krause on Facebook Marketplace. She will fight the break-in allegations in a hearing set down for March.
Defence lawyer Rosie Lambert said Krause's fresh allegations wouldn't necessarily result in a jail term.
Magistrate Claire Girotto opted to grant bail under conditions prohibiting Krause from leaving home unless in the company of two appointed people.
