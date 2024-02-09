Man accused of knifepoint carjacking at Wollongong servo bound for rehab

A man accused of brutally carjacking a mother at knifepoint at a Wollongong service station has narrowly been granted a chance to get on top of his drug addiction.
Darrel Maher, 38, appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Thursday where he was granted bail to attend a residential rehabilitation facility, almost a year on from his arrest.
Police will allege Maher and co-accused Nathan Gowans were riding stolen e-scooters through a Wollongong park on the morning of March 18, 2023, before they stole a motorcycle on Bank Street.
After allegedly riding the motorcycle into an embankment, the pair are accused of setting their sights on a woman's Mercedes worth $150,000 as they approached a Corrimal Street service station.
Maher allegedly approached the mother, who was pumping fuel into the Mercedes, while her daughter was sat in the front passenger's seat.
Maher allegedly entered the driver's seat while Gowans allegedly grabbed the daughter by the arm and told her to get out, before he took her seat.
A scuffle ensued as the mother and daughter grabbed hold of Gowans and tried to get him out of the car.
CCTV allegedly captured Maher brandishing a 30 centimetre-long black hunting knife, causing the women to back away from the vehicle out of fear of being stabbed.
Police will allege the men allegedly drove off in the vehicle and were captured on CCTV entering the Robertson Pie Shop half an hour later.
Surveillance cameras at a Fountaindale Road property then allegedly caught the pair damaging a roller door before they loaded power tools into the back of a Toyota Landcruiser.
Maher allegedly left the property in the stolen Landcruiser, while Gowans allegedly left in the Mercedes.
Both vehicles were found three days later near Coomaditchy Lagoon Reserve after being driven about 500 metres into scrub.
Maher was arrested in May and allegedly admitted to police that he took a "large quantity of drugs" before he drove to the pie shop in the Mercedes.
Tendered court documents state a hefty compensation of $12,750 for the tools, $81,800 for the Landcruiser, and $10,800 for the damaged roller door is being sought.
Maher is yet to enter pleas to seven charges, including robbery in company while armed with a dangerous weapon and aggravated take and drive a motor vehicle in company.
When considering his bail application, Magistrate Claire Girotto told the accused man his criminal record is "extensive".
She ultimately bailed Maher to a residential rehabilitation facility, but not without a stern warning that he wouldn't be granted bail a second time if he ran from the program.
The matter will return to court at a later date.
