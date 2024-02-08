Frantic calls to triple-zero after fisherman swept off rocks at Kiama Blowhole

A pre-dawn fish at Kiama almost ended in tragedy after a man was swept off the rocks and out to sea.
Emergency services were called to the northside of Kiama Blowhole just before 6am on Friday, February 9, after members of the public called triple-0.
The Mercury understands a Surf Life Saving jetski was deployed and was able to bring the man to shore. A Toll rescue helicopter was also circling overhead during the emergency.
The fisherman, who is aged in his 30s, is now being treated by paramedics after he swallowed sea water and suffered cuts and abrasions during the incident.
Paramedics are still with the man at Kiama Harbour and he may be transported to hospital.
It is understood that the man was wearing a lifejacket.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.