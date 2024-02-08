Illawarra Mercury
Frantic calls to triple-zero after fisherman swept off rocks at Kiama Blowhole

By Nadine Morton
Updated February 9 2024 - 7:37am, first published 6:53am
Emergency services were called to Kiama to rescue a fisherman swept off the rocks. Pictures Tom Baker
Emergency services were called to Kiama to rescue a fisherman swept off the rocks. Pictures Tom Baker

A pre-dawn fish at Kiama almost ended in tragedy after a man was swept off the rocks and out to sea.

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

