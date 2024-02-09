The Mercury in 1885: Kiama farmer's second-place dummy spit

A Kiama farmer was unhappy about his dummy spit at the Wollongong show being called out in the Mercury.
At the show, a Mr McCaffrey finished second in the buggy pairs category (whatever that is) and was so unimpressed, he threw his prize notice in the dirt.
The Mercury's report called that "a show of gross ignorance" and added that "it showed very bad taste on his part".
McCaffrey responded in the Mercury's letters page of February 10.
"I think I have a just right to do what I choose with any prize ticket I receive," McCaffrey wrote, though he admitted the "vexation" he felt caused him to disrespect the judges.
"But I would not disgrace my horses by carrying a second prize ticket when they were far and away the best in the ring," he wrote.
He then claimed the judges didn't have much of a clue what they were doing - and he could prove it if required to do so.
But really, all McCaffrey proved was that the Mercury's original assessment of him was pretty accurate.
