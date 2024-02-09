Wolves mainstay John Krajnovic leaving the club he loves in safe hands

Plenty has changed at Wollongong Wolves over the years and John Krajnovic has been there to see it all.
The Wolves announced an end of an era with the news that Krajnovic (affectionately known as 'Kraj') would step down from his role as club goalkeeper coach after nearly two decades.
In his time in the role he brought through generations of the region's best shot-stoppers. Most of the current crop of Illawarra goalkeepers have come across Krajnovic in some way, shape, or form.
A top goalkeeper himself in his playing days, the Balgownie junior began his journey with the Wolves as youth goalkeeping coach, before moving into the senior role. It was a job he held for 15 consecutive seasons.
And whilst he will be moving away from his coaching duties, Krajnovic will continue to be integral to the club moving forward in identifying and scouting goalkeepers for the Wolves.
Stepping in his shoes is Mark Askew, who comes from Gold Coast United with an extensive resume from his time in the Queensland NPL.
Krajnovic is adamant he won't be lost to the game he loves, but said now was the right time to step away from full-time duties.
"I'm not lost to goalkeeping coaching, I'm still around but now is the right time to do a bit of living and travelling," he said.
"There is sadness, and it was a bit emotional for me in my last session. I was always very professional at my sessions and I've always had a great relationship with all the goalkeepers I've coached there.
"I'm proud of these achievements. The good thing about goalkeepers is that they remain friends for life. They're good goalkeepers, but they're also good people. That's what I love about coaching."
Krajnovic has been around a number of eras at the Wolves. He has worked under the likes of former coaches Glen Fontana, Trevor Morgan, Richard Lloyd, Naz Arrate, Jacob Timpano, Alfredo Estevez, Luke Wilkshire and most recently David Carney.
Krajnovic has also inspired a number of goalkeepers. Some of his students include Justin Pasfield, Hayden Durose, Kai Calderbank-Park and Tomas Butkovic. He also developed the likes of Brody Crane, Daniel Collison and Thomas Manos.
He said he had plenty of highlights over the years.
"Tommy Butkovic for example. I started coaching him as a 12-year-old right through our system to a top NPL first grade goalkeeper," he said.
"I really enjoyed working with Justin [Pasfield] after he was a reserve keeper in the A-League for years. And the way he played that title winning year with Luke Wilkshire where we conceded the least amount of goals in the league, he was outstanding.
"The way Hayden Durose progressed into a top NPL goalkeeper. Brody Crane when he came to us with Trevor Morgan years ago he went from being Blacktown's under 20s keeper to our first grade goalkeeper and he won the goalkeeper of the year award that year.
"Kai Calderbank-Park went from under 15s, then I was training him with the seniors and 12 months later he was a professional at Burnley and then he made the under 20s Australian squad. They're all good stories of people that have come to our club and I had a nice role to play in those.
"Even if some of the keepers didn't go on to be professionals, a lot of them are now in the Illawarra Premier League."
Krajnovic added that he will always love the Wolves and plans to attend matches and watch his team with his 91-year-old mum Anica - also a die-hard fan.
"Mum's one of those ladies that never lets you down," he said.
"Whether it was my junior days, right through my playing career in state league, national league, local league or even just playing for Port Kembla Pumas, she was always there watching me. When I started coaching, she always watched the teams I coached. She's always been a big part of my life.
"I've asked the club for a season pass for mum so she can still go to the games. She'll be 92 in July and she loves jumping on the bus to WIN Stadium and watching games. Everyone sees her at the games and says 'hey Mrs Kraj' and stuff like that.
"I really do love the club. The people around it have been good to me."
