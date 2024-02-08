Illawarra's best surf lifesaving talent ready to shine at Thirroul Beach

Some of the Illawarra's biggest and brightest surf lifesavers are raring to descend on Thirroul Beach this weekend.
Competition surf lifesaving will return to Thirroul SLSC when the region's premier competition, the Surf Life Saving Illawarra Branch Championships, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, attracting around 500 competitors from across more than a dozen clubs.
The championships are the equal biggest event on the SLS Illawarra calendar, alongside the annual Sydney Water Surf Series.
The area's youngest competitors (U8s to U14s) will get the chance to shine on Saturday, while the rest of the age groups will be in action on day two. They will take part in a series of events, including beach flags and board races.
The championships will kick off at 8am both days.
"We've got high numbers of competitors across the two days from all clubs," SLS Illawarra director of surf sports Kevin Starling said.
"All clubs have also put their hand up to help out the officials, starters, commentators and the whole works. So it's all looking very good."
