Future Kiama councillors will also have to fix the finances

Any new Kiama councillors elected in September this year will still be held to account over the council's financial dramas.
Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig last week informed Kiama Municipal Council that he planned to extend a Performance Improvement Order originally issued in November 2022 by former minister Wendy Tuckerman.
The extension will also include some changes to ensure that any newly elected councillors recognise that they too are responsible for fixing the problems.
"This will ensure both existing councillors and any new councillors elected in the September 2024 elections are aware of and operate within the financial constraints necessary to return council to financial sustainability by 2026-2027," Mr Hoenig's letter to the council stated.
At Tuesday night's council meeting, the councillors will discuss the extension of the order and also consider delegating responsibility to the council CEO Jane Stroud to respond to the minister's letter.
Commissioned by the minister, the financial report by government advisor and former Sutherland Shire Council general manager John Rayner is also in the council papers; it found the council's situation was "dire"
The Tuesday night business papers also outlined the council's position on the extension - and that is that the minister needed to do it.
"The Rayner review makes it plain that collective action to protect council and its financial sustainability is required and continuation of the Performance Improvement Order will bind this council, future candidates and ultimately the next incoming council," the council papers stated.
"Until the structural deficit is corrected and council lives within its means, it is what is needed, and is a reasonable and well-thought intervention by the state government."
The council papers also stated it was welcome news that no further sanctions were imposed or a financial controller appointed.
Council claimed the Rayner review debunked the notion of a "fire sale of assets". because only two assets have been sold and achieved market value.
"The review notes the necessity of the sale of Blue Haven Bonaira and expresses concern over the pace of council in addressing financial sustainability matters," the business papers stated.
"The ongoing requirements of Blue Haven Terralong are also noted with a clear body of work recommended to understand costs, liabilities, and risks and meet regulations and Act requirements."
