Future Kiama councillors will also have to fix the finances

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
February 9 2024 - 3:12pm
Any new Kiama councillors voted in at the September local government elections will still have to abide by the extended Performance Improvement Order likely to be issued by Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig.
Any new Kiama councillors elected in September this year will still be held to account over the council's financial dramas.

