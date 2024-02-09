Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Why Nathan Loveday has ditched the footy to grow basketball in Wollongong

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 9 2024 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Basketball Illawarra's new executive general manager Nathan Loveday at the Snakepit. Picture by Adam McLean
Basketball Illawarra's new executive general manager Nathan Loveday at the Snakepit. Picture by Adam McLean

Nathan Loveday has vowed to keep growing community basketball in the region - as well as supporting Wollongong's promising juniors - after being unveiled as Basketball Illawarra's new executive general manager.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from AFL
More from sports
Why Nathan Loveday has ditched the footy to grow basketball in Wollongong
Basketball Illawarra's new executive general manager Nathan Loveday at the Snakepit. Picture by Adam McLean
The 31-year-old takes the reins from outgoing boss Oscar Forman.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Warilla power-lifter Dylan looking to power his way to LA Paralympics
Warilla's Dylan Braan won a gold medal at the Para Power Lifting Pro Classic on the Gold Coast on February 3. Picture by Robert Peet
New lease of life powering Dylan Braan to power-lifting gold
Agron Latifi
No comments
Illawarra's best surf lifesaving talent ready to shine at Thirroul Beach
Competitive surf lifesaving action will return to Thirroul Beach this weekend. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
The championships are the area's equal biggest SLSC competition.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Basketball

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.