Why Nathan Loveday has ditched the footy to grow basketball in Wollongong

Nathan Loveday has vowed to keep growing community basketball in the region - as well as supporting Wollongong's promising juniors - after being unveiled as Basketball Illawarra's new executive general manager.
Basketball Illawarra announced this week that Loveday would take the reins from outgoing boss Oscar Forman. The former Illawarra Hawks captain has moved on after spending almost two years in the position.
Loveday will be swapping a touch footy and cricket bat for a basketball, stepping into the role at the end of this month.
The 31-year-old arrives with an impressive resume, having spent more than four years at NSW Touch as an event manager and membership services coordinator. He has also several roles - including being head coach - at the Wollongong District Cricket Club.
While he hasn't shot many hoops since his school days, Loveday is eager to make an impact on basketball in the Illawarra.
"It's very exciting. I'm very much looking forward to the opportunity to be part of an organisation that's growing by the day and by the week," the Sylvania resident told the Mercury.
"Looking at what they've done - and what Oscar has done - over the last 12 to 24 months is exciting, and I can't wait to get amongst it. From the discussions I've had with the board and Oscar about the processes they've put in place, and the time, effort and passion they've put it into it, the growth over the last two years has been magnificent.
"It's going to be a challenge to try and uphold what they've done with the team there. But one of the best things about it is that it's a new opportunity for myself. While I haven't got that background in basketball, I've obviously had plenty of years in community sport, so I'm looking forward to bringing in some fresh ideas.
"I don't have a background in basketball, but the opportunity was there and some of the role's descriptions were definitely down my alley in what I've done with touch football, and the Wollongong cricket club.
"But I'm really looking forward to taking on the challenges ahead."
Loveday added that he would prioritise expanding community basketball in the Illawarra and also helping to boost the junior game.
"Looking at the future is important, which includes looking at the venues and things like that around the area to make sure that Basketball Illawarra is the home (of basketball)," he said.
"There are a number of different places that we play out of and have competitions, so I'm looking forward to maximising the space that we've got at the Snakepit and other venues around the region. We'll continue to put things in place to make it an enjoyable thing for our families and community to enjoy at all times.
"I think junior sport, from the ages of 14 to early 20s, is declining everywhere, but Basketball Illawarra, Oscar and the team have done a great job to boost the numbers in the last couple of years. It's something that we want to keep going - the momentum is definitely there.
"I've just got to jump on the back of that and work with the team there, and we keep moving forward with it."
