Warilla power-lifter Dylan looking to power his way to LA Paralympics

When Dylan Braan took up power-lifting he struggled to lift the bar, let alone any weights.
Some 13 months later the Warilla resident is being talked up as a future Paralympian after lifting an impressive 153 kilograms to win a gold medal in his first ever official registered competition - the Para Power Lifting Pro Classic on the Gold Coast on February 3.
The 25-year-old Braan was born with anterior horn cell spinal cord disease.
"It's a rare polio which only myself and one other person in the world has. This means I require the use of a wheelchair for mobility.," he said.
Braan is supported by his brother Andrew Braan, who is his guardian and carer.
David Hunter, a support worker for Real Life Assistance, also looks after Braan and takes him to various appointments, including to see doctors and physical therapists.
It was during one of these visits to a physical therapist just over a year ago that Braan first thought about taking up power-lifting.
"I went to see my physical therapist and there was a bench there. I asked if I could use it and they said yes. I kept using it over my next few visits and really liked it," he said.
"Then through my NDIS my support coordinator talked to the Australian [Para power-lifting] coach Simon [Bergner] about me and he agreed to coach me.
"When I first started about 13 months ago I struggled to hold the bar, I was really wobbly, I couldn't really lift properly.
"So Simon got me to just focus on lifting and put little weights on and soon I was lifting about 50kgs and on Saturday I managed to lift 153 kilos. I was so happy."
Braan trains four times a week at the National Strength Performance Centre in Bulli with Australia's Para-powerlifting head coach Simon Bergner.
Bergner said Braan was doing really well.
"He's had a good progression. He is improving technically all the time," he said.
"In his second competition on the weekend we had about 13 lifters from the Oceania and Australia competing. Dylan did very well.
"He is technically improving all the time, the weight on the bar is increasing and he has got some good potential over the next few years.
"Paralympics 2028 is one of our goals. We're trying to put our best foot forward for that.
"We are doing all the upcoming World Cup events, getting used to competing internationally as well as national competitions. That's our plan. Hopefully we get there."
Braan said he would love to represent Australia at the LA Paralympics in 2028.
"Competing has really given me a new lease of life. I would love to make the Australian team for the Paralympics team in 2028. It's going to require a lot of hard work," he said.
Braan also needs a lot of financial assistance to support his training and upcoming competitions, including a World Cup event in Thailand later this year.
Braan has set up a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/parapowerlifting-competition-in-thailand to allow people to support his endeavours.
"My future goal is to eventually represent Australia at the Paralympics. This upcoming competition in Thailand is a crucial milestone towards that goal," he said.
"I rely on the help of my brother Andrew and my NDIS support workers for daily living. Andrew will be accompanying me in Thailand to help with these requirement during the event.
"I am currently on the Disability Support Pension which makes it very difficult for me to raise my own funds.
"Any amount of support people could provide would be greatly appreciated."
