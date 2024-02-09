Caught Super Bowl fever? Then this is where you can play in Wollongong

Don't worry, this isn't another Super Bowl, Travis Kelse and Taylor Swift story.
But the day before the big game kicks off in Las Vegas, Wollongong will get its own taste of the sport when the Super Bowl Flag Gridiron tournament starts on Sunday at the University of Wollongong.
Run by Urban Rec the tournament will have two divisions, recreational and intermediate, allowing hopeful players of all levels to give the sport a try at the event on Sunday, February 11.
It's the fourth season for the tournament that has become so popular it has 12 teams this year instead of the expected eight.
Lindsay Malony is the General Manager of Urban Rec in the Illawarra and has been a fan of the sport her entire life and wanted to spread her love of the game to the region.
"The recreational competition is for people new to the sport or who want to have a fun time with friends," Malony said.
The tournament will include three teams from the Wollongong Mustangs, the local NSW gridiron team, who will also be holding a junior showcase with their younger players.
The Mustangs will be also helping people interested in playing the game beyond Sunday's tournament.
Urban Rec also hosts a Tuesday night league and runs competitions for many other sports.
The tournament is being run by the University's Pulse organisation and will be raising money in support of sporting club mental health organisation Outside the Locker Room.
Pulse will be organising a tailgate party with prizes including one for the best dressed team and playing music to create a chillout vibe outside of the matches themselves.
"The tailgate and spectator experience is huge in the United States and I wanted to bring it here," Malony said.
Malony, a fan of the New England Patriots, has watched the Super Bowl every year of her life and is approaching Monday's game as a neutral spectator but think's the sport is for everyone.
"Everyone can play it, everyone gets an opportunity, it doesn't matter the body type or personality type, there's a spot on the team for you."
