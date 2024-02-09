Health concerns remain for son accused of murdering Farmborough Heights dad

A man accused of murdering his elderly father after his body was found in their Farmborough Heights backyard will remain behind bars, as he receives treatment for his mental health.
Milenko Snjegota, also known as Gobesan Snjegota, didn't appear before Wollongong Local Court for the second mention of his matter on Friday after it was adjourned earlier this week.
Defence lawyer Matt Ward told the court Milenko was again not required to appear on screen on Friday as concerns over his client's health remained. The 48-year-old has since been referred to Justice Health.
Milenko, who lived with his father Vitomir 'Vic' Snjegota in their two-storey Primrose Place home, was arrested and charged over his murder on Tuesday.
A neighbour discovered Mr Snjegota lying in the back of his garden about 6pm on Sunday, February 4.
The 74-year-old's body may have lain undiscovered in the small quiet cul-de-sac street of 19 homes for a number of days, as police allege he was killed sometime between February 1 and 4.
The court heard he was found with significant head injuries after suffering "blunt force trauma". Officers seized a number of items lying around Mr Snjegota's body, which will be forensically examined.
Forensic police placed yellow evidence numbers on the ground near Mr Snjegota's half-open garage door on Monday as neighbours watched on.
Police applied for an interim court order on Friday to complete a forensic procedure on Milenko to obtain material such as DNA, fingerprints or photographs.
Magistrate Claire Girotto allowed the application and adjourned the matter to April 10 to allow time for a brief of evidence to be served.
Neighbours described Mr Snjegota, who is of Serbian heritage, as a quiet family man who was a keen gardener in his younger days.
Police issued a public appeal for information earlier this week.
They want to hear from anyone who saw the father or son, or other family members, or who may have information to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5599 Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
