Wollongong flying but wary of Uni and 'dark horse' Butchers

After a "little" mid-season lull perennial Illawarra cricket heavyweights Wollongong are back on top of the ladder and well-placed to snare a title which has eluded the Lighthouse Keepers for over 50 years.
The more pressing concern though for Wollongong captain Toby Dodds is leading his team to victory over a third-placed University side which can potentially jump to the top of the table with a win at University Oval on Saturday.
Dodds said it was essential Wollongong bowled well against the "classy" Uni batting line-up.
"I think they're a very classy batting team," he said.
"They've got Jono Rose in there who's obviously been seeing them like beach balls this year and they've got a few blokes at the top of the order who've made hundreds as well.
"I think they've got quality right down to the tail with their bat. So I think we're just going to have to hit the right areas, take our catches and bowl well to have any chance of winning.
"We're both near the top so it should be a good game. We're definitely looking forward to the test."
Dodds is still nursing a back injury he sustained while playing for the Farnsfield Cricket Club in England before the start of the Cricket Illawarra season, which has stopped him from bowling at all this campaign.
He hopes to get back bowling in the finals' series, should Wollongong as expected finish in the top four.
Dodds expects Woolongong to play in the post-season as well as the Northern Districts Butchers team which beat Wollongong in last season's final, to cap a fairytale campaign which also included winning the T20 final.
"The [Butchers] are always a very tricky customer. I said to the boys earlier on in the season when they weren't doing so great that they will come back. They've got too much quality in their team not to.
"I will not be surprised at all if they sneak into the four."
Dodds was also happy with the way his Wollongong team had been playing.
'I'm particularly happy with how we've played so far," he said.
"I think there's a few games throughout the season where we probably let it slip that we should have won, but you can never complain about being up near the top of the table.
"I'm pretty pleased with how it's all going. Hopefully we can continue improving and play our best towards the end of the season."
In other round 14 fixtures on Saturday, Northern Districts play Balgownie at Hollymount Park, Keira hosts Corrimal at Keira Village Park, IPCC take on Dapto at Rex Jackson Park and Port Kembla hosts Wests Illawarra at King George V Oval.
