Can anyone stop Lake Illawarra winning eight straight South Coast cricket titles?

Hearing the proverbial saying of death, taxes and Lake Illawarra on top of the South Coast cricket competition again, is music to the ears of Kerrod White.
In fact the Lakers captain said his team's group chat was called eight from eight, signifying the perennial heavyweights desire to be crowned South Coast cricket champions for an eighth-straight season.
This confidence, harbouring on cockiness may rub some of Lake's rivals the wrong way.
White is not concerned, saying winning and playing well was all that mattered to Lake's "title hungry" players.
"We understand that at this time of the season you have to be there or thereabouts to challenge for the title," he said.
"There's a strong belief within our group that we can seriously challenge for a title simply because we've shown over the years that we produce in big games."
White added that the number one secret to Lake's ongoing success was consistency.
"We've also got some good old heads and a few really good young guys that have been there for the last three or four years at least that do really well, especially in the big moments," he said.
"You can see the talent there with Max [Henderson] at the top of the order with me and then BJ [Brendan White] bowling.
"Then you add these kids we have bowling, they all bowl quick and they all played a lot of rep cricket and stuff like that and they're just there and they compete and they learn quickly.
"They also ride the highs and the lows and I think it's held them in good stead to be there at this time of the year to help us again challenge for another title."
The competition leaders Lake will be favoured to win their 10th game of the season when they play the struggling Albion Park Eagles at Howard Fowles Oval on Saturday.
The second-placed The Rail will also fancy their chances of securing win number 10 for the season when they battle Bay and Basin Dolphins at Croome Regional Sporting Complex.
White added he was also happy to see clubs such as fourth-placed Ex Servos, who play Bomaderry Tigers at Hayden Drexel Oval on Saturday also doing well this season.
"Some of these far South Coast sides if you like are a bit of a dark horse I reckon," White said.
"Ex Servos gave us a real run for the money earlier this season.
"Playing these teams is interesting. If you're not prepared for it on the day, if you get to be complacent, they will run over you."
Meantime, the other round 16 fixtures on Saturday will see Shellharbour City play Kookas at Tom Willougby Oval and Kiama Cavaliers take on Berry-Shoalhaven Heads at Kiama Sporting Complex.
