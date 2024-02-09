Towers come tumbling down at cokeworks site

The skyline over Corrimal is looking a little different now.
As part of the demolition of the cokeworks site, two towers that had stood for decades have been removed.
One was taken down on Thursday, with work to remove the second starting on Friday.
The structures were known as quenching towers, which helped to cool down the coke during the production process.
The coke was placed in the water to cool it and the steam that generated was released through the quenching towers.
The removal of the towers is part of the demolition work to prepare the so-called heritage area for construction - and is separate from the area where five apartment complexes are proposed.
This area will see the powerhouse structure near the quenching towers repurposed into a restaurant - or possibly a brewery - and a battery of coke ovens made safe and kept in location as a reminder of the history of the site.
Some of the materials from the towers will be removed and recycled, while it is understood the remainder will be repurposed for the heritage precinct.
