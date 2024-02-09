Tonitto's reaches half-century and is baking on, 'new' ownership and all

Italian cooking is known for its adherence to tradition, and pastry is no exception.
So when Wayne and Jane Henderson took over Tonitto Continental Cakes with the Port Kembla institution's 50th birthday on the horizon, there was more than a little trepidation about how they would be received by a devoted clientele.
The felt the pressure about how their carriage of the Illawarra institution - how would it go down with the Tonitto family, who stayed involved after the business changed hands to show the newbies how things were done the right way?
Then there the recipes - they had been written out by hand in Italian years ago, and needed to be translated by former owner Laurence Tonitto.
That's before we even get to the immense skill and sheer hard work involved in making a seven-tier wedding cake or a 2m high croquembouche.
Four years after the handover and things are looking bellissimo.
Maybe it was written to be this way: Wayne was born within a day of Tonitto's first opening - his 50th was the day after the cake shop's own half-century.
Having made it to the milestone, he's now daring to talk about the things that may change at the venerable Wentworth St favourite - and those that won't.
Like the cannoli. That crisp, cheesy-creamy delicacy isn't going anywhere - except out the door in droves. Tonitto's estimates about 5 million cannoli have been produced there since 1974, each one rolled and piped by hand. Cinque milioni, mio Dio!
It wasn't all smooth sailing, and the new Tonitto's has had to deal with something unseen for most of the first 46 years - instant online reviews and social media, where a disgruntled cake-eater can influence the world of potential customers.
"Everyone knew there's new owners, and maybe thought 'we'd better step back because you know, the new owners, they'll change everything," Wayne Henderson said.
"That was really difficult in the beginning, that was super hard."
Paticularly when the recipes had been inherited as well.
"We've still got all the traditional recipes that we use like continentals, cannolis, all the biscuits there, there's a whole range of rumba bars," Henderson said.
"All the traditional items we still have ... but we have put our own spin on things. We've introduced new items as well, just to make it fresh as well.
"People were getting a little bit of stale, seeing the same thing, day in, day out and we've put our own spin on it over the last couple of years.
"Changing the sizes and the dimensions, you can see that some things were a little bit small, so we expanded them out a little bit just to give them the same price point and make it look better.
"We've put on a chocolate nut brownie, we've put on a caramel slice, my own recipes. I've developed over the years a carrot orange and pistachio cake, which is just flying out the door at the moment.
"So it's been really good, it's been a long transition, but a but a good transition."
The sign has changed, an artsy scrawled signature replacing the more formal old Italian-style marque.
And while trying to please the long-time customers who want something just like they've always had it, Henderson's acutely aware than newer generations have different expectations.
"There's a massive diversity happening in the last twelve months [I've noticed] where there's different ethnic cultures coming through.
"While the older nonnas may have [passed away], now a new wave of younger people are coming through.
"The younger people, they definitely expect great quality, they expect the service, quick service and get out the door so they can have lunch or whatever.
"But it's great fun. We love it, we've got a huge passion for it. We love the community, we love the people that come in here."
An award here and there doesn't hurt either - such as a silver in the Baking Association of Australia's best pies competition last year. The beef and Guinness variety was the winner out of a pie warmer much expanded since the Hendersons took over.
Both Wayne and Jane Henderson have decades of experience in hospitality but that isn't all the preparation one needs for the demands of being a pastry chef, or answering to a clientele who have enjoyed particular traditions for decades.
All cooks can be creative, and need to be skilled, but there's a reason even some of the country's best chefs will insist "I'm not a pastry chef!" - it's a more refined skill.
At least the hours are better than for a bread baker - Henderson says he doesn't have to wake up until 3am. Positively luxurious.
"Cheffing ... it's not just cooking a steak, it's about being creative with your hands - and quick hands - whereas pastry is more refined, with the love and the passion, the blood, sweat and tears that goes into each pastry shell or each pastry roll-out, pies sausage rolls, all those things. It's a bit more hands-on. It's a bit more intense, a level of precision and more attention to detail."
The piece de resistance, the big kahuna, for the pastry baker is the wedding cake, of which Tonitto's made 65 last year. With the stakes as high as they get for a cake, the bride and groom ren't the only ones feeling the pressure to create perfection.
"I can't tell you how much ingredients have gone through the roof [in price]," Henderson said.
"I guess the biggest thing for us is competing with like home bakers - it's really, difficult, for wedding cakes and things," he said.
"Because, you know, they'll come in here and get a quote ... $600 or $700 or whatever the case may be, they'll go to a home decorator and then say they can do it for $150 less.
"Then you get that bride on the doorstep saying 'can you fix my cake? At the last minute the cakes have collapsed, or something's happened to their cake and we're like, 'OK, we'll fix it. But now it's going to cost you [more]."
Henderson said they go so far as to insure the wedding cakes, and only he and Jane are allowed to touch them. He remembers delivering the tallest - seven tiers - was "a bit extreme".
"When we got there to the venue, everybody wanted to help us to get the wedding cake in. We're saying 'please don't, please don't touch it!'.
it would have been a 45-50 kg cake, massive, gigantic. They're all coming over and we're like, 'please don't touch me! Just let us through!'"
Also filed under B for biggest was the 2m high croquembouche. Made with 300 profiteroles, it took Wayne almost three hours to stack them all in a tall cone - without a frame.
And what kind of cake did he bake for the 50th anniversary party? A continental cake of course - three layers of liquered vanilla sponge, separated by first vanilla and chocolate custards, smothered in cream and then wrapped in slivered almonds. Importantly, when you say its name pronounce every consonant extra-clearly.
It's one of the rare few that have achieved the holy status - like cannoli - of never-to-be-removed from the menu at Tonitto.
Henderson's now bold enough to admit he plans to tinker with the repertoire, expanding into some new items while removing the lower-selling of the menu's 65 items.
The top three biggest selling pastries at Tonitto these days include, of course, the cannoli (at No.1) and the continental torte. But in there with them is Henderson's own carrot, orange and pistachio number, which brings him immense satisfaction. It's so popular he had to buy a bigger mixer to make more in one batch to meet demand.
And the older favourites? At the store's anniversary the original Tonittos were on hand to celebrate and Henderson said they gave the Continental what may be the highest praise: "this hasn't changed at all".
Cento di questi giorni!
Many happy returns.
