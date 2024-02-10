Crowds head to Berkeley to welcome Year of the Dragon at Nan Tien Temple

Many Chinese people like to have children born in the Year of the Dragon, according to Nan Tien Temple director Reverend Miaoyou.
"It's said people born in this year are intelligent, confident, charismatic, and naturally gifted," she said.
Thousands of visitors flocked to the southern hemisphere's largest Buddhist temple to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which began on February 10 - including some who would welcome a baby in the coming year.
Venerable Miaoyou, said like Western New Year, the Lunar New Year was a time to say goodbye to the previous year and welcome in a new beginning.
At Nan Tien it also serves as a reminder to "think kind thoughts, say kind words, and do kind deeds".
Venerable Miaoyou said the dragon was auspicious, symbolising good luck, good fortune and prosperity.
"Hopefully it will be a good year," she said.
Celebrations at Nan Tien Temple began on Friday with a twilight festival and the tolling of the Bell of Peace at midnight to welcome in the Year of the Dragon.
More celebrations will be held in the Illawarra throughout the week, with Wollongong and Shellharbour councils both holding events.
