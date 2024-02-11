The Mercury in 2019: Folk festival at risk due to new rules

Illawarra Folk Festival organisers feared it could be killed off due to the NSW government tighter rules around music festivals.
Former Premier Gladys Berejiklian sparked the crackdown in the wake of several drug-related deaths at dance festivals.
However, the regulations would effectively place every single music festival in a high-risk category - forcing them to pay for extra security.
One of those festivals at risk was the folk festival, which has never been seen as a hotbed for drug use.
"Depending on how our festivals are assessed, we may be forced to pay big money for a significant police and ambulance presence and hire a lot of extra equipment, which would make them financially nonviable," folk club committee member Rod Cork said.
Mr Cork said the assessment would classify them as High or Extreme Risk due to the number of patrons, the length of the festival and that they offered camping.
