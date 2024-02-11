Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 2019: Folk festival at risk due to new rules

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
February 11 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surprisingly, the Illawarra Folk Festival was at risk of closure thanks to strict new state government rules around festivals. Picture by Robert Peet
Surprisingly, the Illawarra Folk Festival was at risk of closure thanks to strict new state government rules around festivals. Picture by Robert Peet

Looking back at February 12, 2019

Illawarra Folk Festival organisers feared it could be killed off due to the NSW government tighter rules around music festivals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.