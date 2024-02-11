Illawarra Mercury
Flooding fears for Kiama's housing subdivision

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
February 11 2024 - 1:16pm
A 67-home subdivision proposed for west Kiama should be rejected, council staff have told a regional planning panel.
Plans for a 67-home subdivision on the western edge of Kiama should be rejected according to council staff.

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

