Flooding fears for Kiama's housing subdivision

Plans for a 67-home subdivision on the western edge of Kiama should be rejected according to council staff.
The $31 million subdivision in Dido Street, Kiama, comes from a Sydney-based developer PSEC Project Services and is now before the Southern Regional Planning Panel.
While it is that panel who will make the final decision on the project, Kiama council staff have lodged a recommendation that the project be refused.
In a report to go before councillors at Tuesday night's meeting, there is a raft of reasons for the recommended rejection including flood impacts, bushfire management, biodiversity and owner's consent.
The proposed subdivision would feature buildings between two and three storeys, each with three to four bedrooms, along with several internal roads built off Glenbrook Drive.
One key concern was the access to the site in the event of flooding; the Dido Street bridge crosses Spring Creek, which is affected by flooding and there is no alternative evacuation route.
"Council's Spring Creek Catchment Flood Study - Final Report dated May 2014 advises that the existing bridge crossing over Spring Creek and surrounding lands is high risk," the staff recommendation stated.
"This raises concerns that the proposed development (along with existing development north of the creek) does not have a flood free access/egress, with no means of carrying out an emergency evacuation by road in the event of a major flood."
The staff reported noting flooding cut off the road in 2004, 2007, 2011 and 2013.
The developer had offered to enter into a draft Voluntary Planning Agreement to fund design options for construction of a new bridge over Spring Creek but the council rejected it due to "inadequate funding being offered".
The project also needed an "asset protection zone" for bushfire purposes; an area around the subdivision of reduced fuel that provides a buffer zone in the event of fire.
That zone would in places extend into neighbouring properties - owned by the council - and no consent for a zone had been granted by the council.
This objection comes as other large-scale residential projects have been revealed.
Traders in Purple have announced their ambitious Springside Hill plan, which is a 1000-home project across 114 hectares that will be delivered over decades.
Also, a business and residential development has been proposed for a block off land just behind the Kiama main drag of Terralong Street.
Developer Level 33 wants to build five to six storey apartment blocks in Akuna Street on top of a shopping centre including two supermarkets.
