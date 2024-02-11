Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community/History

Dapto ramps a drama back in the 1970s

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
February 11 2024 - 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Today, Dapto residents want to see more ramps on the motorway - but some residents wanted the opposite back in the 1970s.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.