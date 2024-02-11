Dapto ramps a drama back in the 1970s

Today, Dapto residents want to see more ramps on the motorway - but some residents wanted the opposite back in the 1970s.
Transport for NSW has been calling for public feedback on adding extra ramps on Kanahooka, Fowlers or Emerson roads.
The lack of those ramps has long been a sore point for Dapto area residents. But in the late 1970s, locals were not happy that any ramps were being built.
What was then known as the F6 was built in stages through the 1970s.
Construction of the section from Kanahooka Road to Yallah started in 1978 and it appears it was the only stretch where on and off ramps got the locals hot under the collar.
Six families in Cirrus Street were pushing back over plans to take part of their backyards to build a ramp onto Fowlers Road.
One of those, the Masons stood to lose half their backyard, which the Mercury noted included a BBQ area, vegetable garden, apple and plum trees and two sheds.
"There is no way we will accept any compensation," said James Mason. "These are our homes and we want them to remain as they are."
Mr Mason said the Department of Main Roads (DMR) had set up a cyclone fence that marked the perimeter of the work site but the government later changed its mind and wanted some of their backyards.
The department's decision was to move the ramp south to Emerson Road, which understandably made residents in that street cranky.
In the end, the ramp was built at Fowlers Road and those Cirrus Street residents lost bits of their backyard.
The construction of the freeway from Wollongong to Yallah took a decade, with sections of the road open as they were completed.
In December 1973, the section from Five Islands Road to Unanderra was opened so as to avoid what the Mercury said was a "bottleneck" along the Princes Highway at Unanderra.
The road was meant to stop at Northcliffe Drive, while the government focused attention on the Northern Distributor.
However, in the middle of 1974 the DMR decided it wouldn't choose the northern Illawarra residents over those in the south and would work on both projects at the same time.
For a while at least; by the end of the year, the Northern Distributor was put off until the Northcliffe Drive to Kanahooka section was completed.
Where the motorway went from Kanahooka Road wasn't set by 1975; there was talk of extending it to Yallah, but there was another option of ending it at Kanahooka Road.
There was also talk about money being tight for the Northcliffe Drive-Kanahooka section. While the government did build the freeway to Yallah, perhaps that focus on the bottom line may explain the ramp issue.
In late 1978, the southbound Northcliffe-Kanahooka section of road was open, with one lane being used by cars in either direction.
The last section, which bypassed Dapto and rejoined the highway at Yallah, was opened to traffic in 1987.
