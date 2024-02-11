Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Old Man Volk' hit back at Ilia Topuria and critic in hilarious new video

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
February 11 2024 - 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ilia Topuria's turned heads with some of his multimedia efforts ahead of his looming UFC featherweight title showdown with Wollongong's Alex Volkanovski, but the Aussie champion has released his own hilarious answer to those suggesting his time as champion may be up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.