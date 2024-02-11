'Old Man Volk' hit back at Ilia Topuria and critic in hilarious new video

Ilia Topuria's turned heads with some of his multimedia efforts ahead of his looming UFC featherweight title showdown with Wollongong's Alex Volkanovski, but the Aussie champion has released his own hilarious answer to those suggesting his time as champion may be up.
The pair meet next Sunday at UFC 298 in Anaheim California, with many suggesting the 27-year-old Topuria is the biggest challenge the 35-year-old Volkanovski has faced in his career.
The Spaniard has gone as far as changing his Instagram bio to 'UFC featherweight champion' even before stepping into the cage with the long-reigning Australian champion.
They are antics that have prompted Volkanovski to say Topuria needs "a humbling" at this point of his career, and vow to issue it in the octagon come February 18.
Volkanovski left for the US on Saturday, but not before Sportsbet Australia dropped a hilarious answer to Topuria's barbs on Friday. Watch in the player above.
