How two Wollongong Taylor Swift super fans got tickets to every show

Millions of devastated Australian Taylor Swift fans missed out on tickets to the upcoming Australian Eras tour - but two friends from Wollongong managed to secure seats at all seven shows.
University of Wollongong students Chyna-Lace Bailey and Laura Broker-Towart said they put their "Swiftie skills" into action to win tickets to one of the concerts before they went on sale in 2023.
Then, with the pressure off, the mega-fans went on to buy tickets for the rest of the shows, employing their family members and multiple devices to beat the huge demand.
Even before the tour was announced, Laura lurked around rumours on social media that Swift had booked stadiums around the world.
"We knew the Eras Tour was getting announced, so we were pretty prepared for the ticket competitions," Chyna-Lace said.
Laura called into Nova 96.9 over 300 times, but it was Chyna-Lace's effort in on-air trivia that finally earned them one of the first tickets in Australia.
"I was going to have a heart attack, because my heart was beating so fast. I was thinking 'if I lose these, we are going to be devastated'," she said.
"I genuinely thought I was going to pass out, I was in my car and I was like violently shaking... and then we won them."
Initially Nova were giving away one ticket, but hearing about her best friend Laura, they gifted two, which left the girls "screaming".
The besties have been able to predict many Taylor Swift related announcements before the official release of information, including the announcement of her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department.
"Taylor hints at things beforehand, and she changed her profile picture to black and white, so we were under the impression we were getting Reputation (Taylor's Version)," Chyna-Lace said.
"Our theory is that she mislead us to think it was Reputation and then dropped a brand new album."
Now, the pair's mission is to guess any surprise songs - which super fans like to preempt - at the Australian shows.
Laura has watched "every single show live", to participate in a game on Tumblr where one correct guess of a surprise song earns one point. She currently has 12 points.
"I just look at songs that she has done recently because she doesn't tend to do songs with two albums in a row," she said.
"Sometimes its more specific to the city. For example, in London I assume she will play London Boy, in New York she played Maroon because its lyrics mention New York."
In 2024, Taylor has played surprise songs from Red (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Midnights, Fearless, and Taylor Swift:
What will Taylor play in Melbourne? Chyna-Lace hopes to hear Foolish One.
