When dedication to Taylor Swift extends to 20-costume changes over dinner

Janet Dixon's dedication to Taylor Swift is substantial.
There was the small matter of driving to Melbourne and back to her Wollongong home for the first weekend of Swift's Era Tour.
And then the pre-Eras Tour party that celebrated Taylor Swift's music.
The occasion was lavish - it included multiple costume changes, Swift-inspired food, and blind karaoke.
Swifties will understand these references as Janet served an invisible string bean salad with a Bad Blood orange vinaigrette, You Are In Love burnt toast bruschetta, Lovers-inspired pastel hearts of lava pumpkin ravioli, served with Lavendar Haze garlic bread.
The main course was topped with a replicated version of the I Bet You Think About Me red velvet cake.
"There are a lot of hidden Easter eggs that are to do with that cake because there are lots of numbers on the icing, and the way she interacts with the cake makes it so meaningful."
Sweet tea was served to drink, as inspired by Sweet Tea and God's Graces, and was accompanied by bottles of bubbly inspired by Champagne Problems.
Preparation for the detailed menu took assistance from an army of keen family members, while Janet also balanced her job as a nurse.
Everyone who attended was encouraged to dress in a Taylor Swift theme, however the host surprised her guests with 10 outfits to match Swift's 10 Eras.
"There was a 20-minute timer, so every 20 minutes I would go and get changed, and then the music would change to match the era my outfit represented."
"People started picking up when I got up randomly - because that doesn't normally happen - and the music changed," she said.
Highlights were the plaid coat for Evermore, a pink gingham dress for Lover, a navy dress for Midnights and a red dress for Red.
The night ended with blind karaoke, where participants would choose an era, and then performed a random song from the album.
"One of my friends love her early days, but doesn't know a lot of the recent stuff. So it was good to introduce her to the more recent music as well," Janet explained.
