Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Another chance for Greater Illawarra future stars to win Country Bash final

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated February 14 2024 - 1:22pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey Abela is part of the youthful Greater Illawarra side taking on Riverina in the Country Bash final at Artie Smith Oval in Bomaderry on Sunday, February 18. Picture supplied.
Bailey Abela is part of the youthful Greater Illawarra side taking on Riverina in the Country Bash final at Artie Smith Oval in Bomaderry on Sunday, February 18. Picture supplied.

Last month rain ruined some of the region's best cricketers' chance to make history for Greater Illawarra in front of a national audience.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Shellharbour's Dos Santos sisters selected for Australian U20 Asian Cup team
Jynaya (left) and Indiana Dos Santos have starred for Sydney FC this season and have earned Young Matildas selection. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Jynaya and Indiana will represent the region abroad.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Another chance for Greater Illawarra future stars to win Country Bash final
Bailey Abela is part of the youthful Greater Illawarra side taking on Riverina in the Country Bash final at Artie Smith Oval in Bomaderry on Sunday, February 18. Picture supplied.
Greater Illawarra will create history for the zone with a win
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Cricket

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.