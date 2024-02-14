Another chance for Greater Illawarra future stars to win Country Bash final

Last month rain ruined some of the region's best cricketers' chance to make history for Greater Illawarra in front of a national audience.
The bad weather meant Greater Illawarra could not take on Riverina in the Country Bash final at Spotless Stadium in Sydney.
The match was supposed to be a curtain-raiser for the Sydney Thunder versus Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match on January 17.
Greater Illawarra coach Grant Tilling said his players were disappointed when rain stopped the match from going ahead.
He added the likes of young guns Bailey Abela, Ethan Debono and Angus Cumming were nevertheless looking forward to getting another opportunity this Sunday to create history and guide Greater Illawarra to a first ever win on this stage.
Their Country Bash final against Riverina will now be played at Artie Smith Oval in BomaderryArtie Smith Oval in Bomaderry on February 18 from 1pm.
"It was disappointing the guys didn't get the chance to play at Spotless but the silver lining is they've still got the opportunity to play in a regional Big Bash final where the big guns in Newcastle don't appear anywhere.
"More importantly the guys get a chance to create history for the zone if they win the final," Tilling said.
Unfortunately for Greater Illawarra they will be without the services of Jack McDonald and Dan Smith, who will be playing instead in the South Coast T20 final between Shellharbour and Lake Illawarra at Howard Fowles Oval.
Tilling has brought Wollongong all-rounder Jayden Zahra-Smith into the squad.
"Jayden will do well. He bats and he bowls well, which is a huge bonus," the coach said.
"He has been in and around this squad for a while and through Colts, so he will be a handy replacement."
Last month Tilling told the Mercury his players were feeling bullish about their chances.
"You wouldn't be going into these games if you weren't confident," he said.
"This is something that's been in the planning for a long time for the region. To finally play a final at one of these things is great for the boys in particular with the way they play their cricket and their approach is really good.
"It's just kudos to the team overall. The team that I've got this year is a good young side. Two of our boys made the Bush Blues side being Bailey Abela and Ethan Debono and then Ethan got picked in the team of the tournament so he got a baggy green out of it.
"We've got some really good young kids at present."
